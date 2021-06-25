Toastmasters Club 1600 hits the big screen at Fusion Superplex

Documentary honors club and men whose oratory skills captivated a nation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A one-hour documentary chronicling the history of the country’s first Toastmasters Club premiered at Fusion Superplex, spotlighting the public speaking and leadership organization’s 53-year impact on The Bahamas and the brand’s expansion to more than 40 clubs nationwide.

“Echoes of History” took viewers inside the first Bahamas branch of Toastmasters, Club 1600 — from its birth in 1968 to the present. The film follows the largely untold story of the club’s origin and its legacy spanning Majority Rule, Independence and the modern-day Bahamas.

It was commissioned and directed by Shacoy Mullings, the club’s 2020/2021 president, and produced by Elyse Media.

The much-anticipated new release was a long time coming. The project had roots in Franklyn Winder’s 2013/2014 presidency. Then, he was assisted by Precision Media.

For the “Echoes of History” project, Mullings interviewed nearly 40 people and amassed 20 hours of footage, which he then whittled down to 60 minutes.

“We wanted to take the audience back in time to understand how the club’s formation factored into the socio-political environment of the day. We also wanted to show the connection between Club 1600 and the creation of national speech contests and the vital roles that our members played in the growth and expansion of Toastmasters in The Bahamas,” explained Mullings.

The big screen premiere was an important undertaking for the club. The project underscores how far it has come and, for some, where it should go next.

Those in attendance for the film’s debut were treated to a cocktail reception upon arrival to the SX3 theatre, a venue which normally seats 200. The guest list was capped at half that number to allow for social distancing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event coincided with the club’s annual “Past Presidents’ Night”, an evening when all past presidents are recognized for their contributions to the club.

The black-tie event was created to resemble a night at the American Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars. The premiere drew more than 30 past presidents from the 1970s to 2019, including Edward Carey, DTM, the club’s co-founder and longest serving member.

Those in attendance at the sophisticated yet exuberant affair were thrilled to bear witness to the launch of “a story that deserved to be told”.

The documentary screening was followed by an award ceremony honoring the past presidents of the club for their service.

Viewers can catch “Echoes of History” on YouTube on Sunday, June 27. It will also be available for streaming and download via Patreon as of Wednesday, June 30.