Tipsy Scoops brings first international store to downtown Nassau

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The New York-based ice cream franchise Tipsy Scoops has officially opened its first international store in the heart of Downtown Nassau, serving up alcohol-infused ice cream and sorbets. They offer flavors such as vanilla bean bourbon, dark chocolate whiskey with salted caramel, and a ‘Bahama Mama’ flavor that is served exclusively in this store.

General Manager Sara Dama says they’re excited to serve the wider Bahamian and tourist population, serving boozy scoops & sundaes up to 5% ABV.