Time to take a “second look” at redundancy issue, says Ferguson

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A trade union leader said yesterday that the time has come to take a “second look” at the redundancy issue, arguing that redundancy payments should be given to those employees who desperately need it.

Obie Ferguson, Trade Union Congress (TUC) president, told Eyewitness News: “I support the view that the time has come for there to be a second look at that redundancy situation with the view to allowing those persons who would wish to have their redundancy pay, to have those payments.

“In the absence of those payments, they have no money and they have commitments to meet and there is no guarantee when this COVID situation is likely to subside. Therefore, the redundancy payment to those who need it should be entertained.”

Ferguson added: “If we go back to the point I raised several years ago, I think there should be a redundancy fund or disaster fund. The money accumulated in that fund can relieve the pressure on National Insurance and the government.

“There is only so much National Insurance could absorb and only so much the government can do. If you plan to deal with these types of eventualities, there would be less pressure on the average worker.

“When things are going well, we should plan. I am going to be calling a meeting with my colleagues as early as next week to come up with a comprehensive position for the trade union movement and workers of the country.”

Earlier this week, Labour Minister Dion Foulkes said that given the current economic environment, he would not advise employees to push for redundancy, describing the issue as a “double-edged sword”.

Foulkes said: “That’s a double-edged sword. Many businesses temporarily laid off staff. If they offer redundancy or severance, their employment will be terminated and there would be no hope of them going back to work.

“The government is hopeful that the majority of persons laid off at Atlantis, Baha Mar and Sandals will return to work and will have gainful employment for years to come.

“I understand why some people want to be terminated, get a redundancy and get their severance pay, because the economic situation is so dire that people have to take care of their families. I get that, the government understands that, but there needs to be a balance.”

Foulkes noted that the Emergency Powers Order makes provision that redundancy not be paid until 30 days after the order ends, which is currently at the end of May; but that date has been extended several times since last year March.