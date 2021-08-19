TIME TO CHOOSE: PM rings election bell for September 16, 2021

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has advised the governor general to issue the writs of election in just under a month in a highly anticipated snap election.

Today marks when the Free National Movement was elected to office for the first time 29 years ago.

Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, in his capacity as provost marshal, read proclamations from Governor General Sir Cornelius A Smith outside the House of Assembly at 10am today.

Rolle said the new session of Parliament will be held on October 6, 2021, at 10 am.

In a live address an hour later, the prime minister said it is now time for the Bahamian people to choose who they want to lead them as the country moves toward vaccinating every Bahamian who wishes to be vaccinated.

He underscored The Bahamas has been able to secure more than 550,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including doses already received and those arriving in the coming weeks and months.

Minnis furthered the next government will have key decisions to make in enacting post-pandemic public health legislation, continued economic growth and rebuilding and renewing a post-COVID-19 Bahamas.

He urged all political parties to conduct their campaigns in keeping with public health guidelines.

“A new mandate is needed to ensure that a government is in place to do this difficult work over the long term as we are reaching a critical turning point in the pandemic,” he said.

“We have a long tradition of peaceful elections,” he added.

“Let us continue that proud tradition.”

The prime minister is expected to address the nation again on Sunday, August 22, at 8pm on matters related to the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the arrival of additional vaccines and more on the vaccine rollout on the Family Islands.