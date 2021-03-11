THREE YEARS IN THE MAKING: Disney reveals long-awaited Lighthouse Point EIA

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Disney executives yesterday expressed confidence that the company has addressed all outstanding concerns regarding its Lighthouse Point development in an extensive 550-plus-page environmental impact assessment (EIA).

Disney Cruise Line Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs Kim Prunty said yesterday: “There are a number of environmental and conservation organizations we have engaged with from the beginning that have provided valuable feedback and input to the EIA.

“This is an extensive document. I think it is one of the most extensive EIAs produced in The Bahamas. We have spent three-plus years working on it. It is 550-plus pages in length.”

She added: “I feel confident that we have addressed all of those questions from our very first meeting. Questions have continued to come to us and every time they have, we have looked into those answers. I feel very comfortable that we have addressed the feedback we have received to this point.”

Several local environmental groups had launched a petition calling on Disney to find an alternative site for its development.

Prunty noted that The Bahamas’ environmental legislation requires that the company make the report public. The report can be viewed on the company’s website.

Dr Mark Penning, vice president of Animals, Science and the Environment at the Walt Disney Company, speaking about the EIA, said: “We have spent an unprecedented three years working hand-in-hand with a team of highly qualified and experienced scientists and other professionals.

“We also have engaged with numerous stakeholders throughout The Bahamas, whose thoughtful feedback has enabled us to continue to evolve our plans.

“As we have said from the beginning, we will only move forward with a project at Lighthouse Point if we are able to do so in a way that aligns with our company’s deep and longstanding commitment to the environment. The EIA has confirmed this will be possible with the appropriate environmental management plan in place.”

According to the company, the EIA concludes development and operation of a proposed Disney Cruise Line (DCL) destination at Lighthouse Point isn’t expected to result in loss of terrestrial or marine biodiversity. The survey determined that almost 50 percent of the property is dominated by dry broadleaf evergreen forest, most of which will remain fully intact.

The company also noted it will provide citizens and residents of The Bahamas with full access to the property for non-commercial purposes and will construct a public roadway through the Disney Donated Public Lands.

The Eleuthera Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors was “impressed and encouraged” by Disney’s efforts to safeguard the environment, according to Chamber President Thomas Sands.

“For decades, the communities of Central and South Eleuthera have been promised new economic opportunities through local development, but many of them have not come to fruition for a variety of reasons,” he said.

“Disney has also highlighted how it intends to make meaningful economic opportunities available directly and indirectly to the communities of Eleuthera.”

He added: “We are pleased that, despite the pandemic, Disney Cruise Line has remained committed to their project at Lighthouse Point and to supporting the local business community.”

Michael Pratt, president of the Bahamian Contractors’ Association (BCA), said: “We have been pleased with Disney’s efforts to engage with the Bahamian Contractors’ Association and look forward to our members’ involvement with their project at Lighthouse Point.

“In addition to joining our organization, they have met with several of our members one-on-one to discuss the types of opportunities that will be available with their project and make note of their interest.”