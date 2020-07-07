Three people dead in GB traffic fatality

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Three people died in a traffic collision at the Queens Highway and Bootle Bay junction in Grand Bahama yesterday.

According to police, a black 2007 Mazda SUV with two passengers and a champagne colored 2006 Chevy Cavalier with a lone driver collided shortly after 9pm at the junction of Queens Highway and Windsor Drive, Bootle Bay, West End.

The statement read: “Both vehicles sustained serious damages as a result of the collision and all three occupants of both vehicles ages 29, 23 and 39 years succumbed to their injuries on scene.

“Police are actively investigating this matter, and are admonishing the general public, to please drive within the traffic speed limit, always wear your seatbelt and to drive with care and attention.”