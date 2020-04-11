Three of four confirmed COVID-19 cases hospitalized

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Ministry of Health has confirmed four more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in The Bahamas.

The latest number takes the total to 46 in the country, with eight COVID-19 related deaths to date.

Of the new cases one is a 25-year-old man from Grand Bahama and a 29-year-old woman from New Providence. Both are hospitalized.

The other cases, confirmed on New Providence, include a 58-year-old man who is in hospital, a 49-year-old woman in home isolation.

None of the cases have a travel history.

The ministry’s dashboard released today indicates some 493 people are in quarantine.

Health officials estimate the number of cases could double by the end of Easter weekend.

The Bahamas remains in a nationwide lockdown until Tuesday, as efforts continue to ramp up to slow the spread of the virus.