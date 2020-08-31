32 more COVID cases, three deaths under investigation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Health is investigating three more deaths of people infected with COVID-19.

The number of deaths being investigated now stands at 13.

As of yesterday, the total number of confirmed deaths was 43.

There are seven non-COVID-19 related deaths, which represent patients who died from other causes.

Health officials also confirmed another 32 cases of the virus in The Bahamas.

Of the new cases, there were 27 in New Providence, three in Grand Bahama, one in Eleuthera, and one in Long Island – the first case for the island.

There have been 2,167 COVID cases — 1,345 in New Providence, 550 in Grand Bahama, 67 in Abaco, 53 in Bimini, 15 in the Berry Islands, eight in Cat Island, 19 in Exuma, eight in Inagua, six in Eleuthera, four Acklins, one in Andros, two in Crooked Island, one in Long Island and 88 cases with locations still pending.

As of yesterday, there were 1,322 active cases and 782 recovered cases.

There were 86 cases in hospital, an increase from the 77 reported on Saturday.