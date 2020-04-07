Three more COVID19 cases confirmed, 36 in total

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Three more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in New Providence today, taking the total number of cases in the country to 36.

The cases are all women aged, 41, 44, and 77, according to the Ministry of Health.

None of the cases have a history of travel.

To date, there have been five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, 30 in New Providence and one on Bimini.

Some 344 people are in quarantine in government facilities or at home.

While there have been five recovered cases, the country has seen six deaths to date.

Officials have confirmed the latest death, a 91-year-old man from New Providence.

The man died in hospital today and had no history of travel.

The country is bracing for a five-day nationwide lockdown that starts tomorrow 9pm; however, food stores have been allowed to remain open to the general public until 10pm tomorrow.

Essential workers will be allowed to shop on Thursday.