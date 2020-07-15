Three more COVID cases in NP

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in New Providence today, according to the Ministry of Health.

The cases, include a 57-year-old woman with a history of travel who has been hospitalized; a 51-year-old woman with no history of travel who remains in isolation at home; and a 29-year-old woman with a history of travel.

The new infections pushes the total number of confirmed cases to 119, of which 15 remain active.

Of the 119 cases, 87 have been confirmed in New Providence; 18 in Grand Bahama; 13 in Bimini and one in Cat Cay.