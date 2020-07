NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Health has confirmed three additional cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama.

Three women, aged 16, 39 and 47, have tested positive for virus, and are currently in isolation at home.

According to a statement, the 16 and 39-year-old have a history of travel.

As of today, there have been 111 confirmed cases of the virus in The Bahamas — 83 in New Providence, 14 in Grand Bahama, 13 in Bimini and one in Cat Cay.