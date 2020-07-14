Three more cases of COVID-19, but Bimini in the ‘all clear’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health officials have confirmed three more cases of COVID-19 today.

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 116, with the latest cases: two men in Grand Bahama, and a woman in New Providence.

As of today, there are 84 cases in New Providence, 18 on Grand Bahama, 13 on Bimini, and one on Cat Cay.

Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, health consultant in the Office of the Prime Minister, confirmed the island of Bimini has been given the “all clear”.

It has been 59 days since Bimini has had a new case of the virus.