Three more cases of COVID-19 — among them a nine-year-old girl

72-year-old COVID-19 patient in intensive care

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health officials have confirmed two more positive COVID-19 cases in New Providence, and another in Grand Bahama.

A nine-year-old girl has tested positive for the virus in Grand Bahama, and is the country’s latest case.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the girl had no recent travel history, but a direct link to the country’s eighth case.

The ministry said the country’s 18th case, a 72-year-old healthcare worker in New Providence who was previously hospitalised, has now been placed in Intensive Care.

The number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 24, with 18 cases in New Providence, five cases in Grand Bahama, and one case in Bimini.

The Bimini patient Kim Rolle died in Princess Margaret Hospital shortly after being airlifted from Bimini on Monday night.

She became the first COVID-19 related death in the country.

The first new case, numbered 22, is a 79-year-old New Providence man with no travel history.

The next case is an 80-year-old Grand Bahama man, who also had no history of travel.