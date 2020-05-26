Three-day virtual leadership conference to navigate COVID-19 crisis

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In an effort to assist leaders with the necessary tools to effectively navigate crisis like COVID-19, a well-known well-known human resource strategist is hosting a three-day virtual leadership conference.

Simmone Bowe, principal of SBS Global Leadership Advisory Services told Eyewitness News that the conference entitled, “Disrupted, Leading Through Change and Crisis”will feature speakers from across the Caribbean, the United States, the UK and Nigeria.

Participants will benefit from the expertise of keynote presenters, subject matter experts, thought leaders, psychologists and entrepreneurs with live presentations, Q&A, discussions, and engaging activities such as live coaching conversations, meditation and prayer, fitness, art and concluding with Happy Hour.

“It’s a leadership conference and the whole concept behind it is to be able to provide tools and information that people can use in a time like this,” said Bowe.

“COVID-19 has affected everyone. It has affected how we work and how we lead. I thought it fitting to provide this opportunity for information and support and a time for leaders to gather and share. Leaders are expected to lead, have the energy and inspire others but where do they get it from?”

The conference begins on Wednesday and runs through Friday. There will be opportunities to interact and connect with professionals from all over the world even long after the conference so global leaders can forge meaningful connections and a network to share best practices and strategies, co-create pathways within the new normal, and feel supported.