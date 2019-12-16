Three companies to bid on design and construction of Disney’s Lighthouse Point project

Company working with BCA to maximize Bahamian contractor participation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Three companies have been invited to submit bids for the overall design and construction of Disney’s Lighthouse Point project.

The company is coordinating efforts with the Bahamian Contractors Association to maximize the participation of Bahamian subcontractors on the project, according to its December newsletter.

Disney Cruise Line president Jeff Vahle said: “To maximize the participation of Bahamian subcontractors in the work, Disney is coordinating with the Bahamian Contractors Association and Bahamas Society of Engineers to hold information sessions where Bahamian companies can meet one-on-one with the design/build bidders.

“Disney is inviting the more than 70 Bahamian companies that have already expressed interest in the project to the session, and others interested in providing construction services to the project are also welcome.”

Those sessions were held on December 10 in Eleuthera, and on December 11 and 12 in Nassau.

Disney Cruise Line recently announced it engaged Bahamian company, Enco International (Bahamas) Ltd. (ENCO), to perform geotechnical investigations at Lighthouse Point – an important component of on-site environmental due diligence.

The work will help determine the most appropriate building techniques to use pending the acceptance of the Environmental Impact Assessment and Environmental Management Plan that also align with Disney’s commitment to the environment.

Disney is said to be nearing completion of a environmental impact assessment, with Vahle noting that the company has has spent two years working hand in hand with a team of highly qualified and experienced scientists and other professionals to complete a comprehensive EIA.

“When the EIA is submitted in the near future, it will be based on extensive field work, robust data collection and analysis, direct engagement with those who have studied the site and species observed there, and an exhaustive review of available literature,” he said.

Earlier this year Government of The Bahamas has signed a heads of agreement with Disney Island Development Ltd for a proposed cruise port and entertainment facility at Lighthouse Point in Bannerman Town, South Eleuthera.