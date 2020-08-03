Three businesses close for cleaning after workers test positive for COVID-19

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – After one staff member of Dairy Queen (Bahamas) Marathon Mall tested positive for coronavirus last week, the restaurant advised today that no other employee has tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, Dairy Queen said that the staff member – who is on sick leave – had not worked at any store for a full week.

“No other DQ employees have been confirmed or suspected of being COVID-19 positive,” it read.

“All stores were professionally sanitized over the weekend out of precaution and in the interest and safety of our fans and employees.”

“Dairy Queen remains committed to closely following the international franchised health and safe guideline, as well as directives from the government and The Ministry of Health to safeguard our valued fans and employees.”

The restaurant advised on Friday that its Mall Store would be closed due to the news that one employee from that location, had tested positive for COVID-19.

The location was closed to undergo full sanitization before reopening to customers.

Any employees who may have had contact have been released to self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period, before being assessed and allowed to safely return to work.

Several other business establishments and institutions throughout New Providence have announced two-week closures after staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Today, Bliss Boutique advised that the salon will be closed on Tuesday for full sanitization after an employee at the popular salon tested positive for the virus. All employees possibly exposed were asked to quarantine for 14-days.

On Friday, Nassau Tile said in a statement that they would close their doors for two-weeks after a staff member tested positive for the virus. The company advised that all other staff members tested negative and the premises has been professionally sanitized.

Officials had advised that COVID-19 testing would be put on hold until the “all clear” was given after the passage of Hurricane Isaias.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillian said on Friday that with the increasing number of cases and the enhanced contact tracing and the samples associated with that, there is currently a backlog with tests being run within 48-72 hours

McMillian noted that prior to the significant rise in cases the country was having one of the best turn around times of receipt of the real-time RT -PCR testing from the national reference lab.

There were 49 confirmed cases today. The total number of cases stands at 648.