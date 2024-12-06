Watch ILTV Live
Three arrested in firearm seizure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Friday 6th December, 2024, law enforcement officers from Operation Blitz arrested three (3) individuals following a firearm seizure on University Boulevard.

According to initial reports, sometime around 3:00 a.m., officers acting on information intercepted a white Korean-model vehicle with three (3) occupants. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a firearm. As a result, a 41-year-old male, a 21-year-old woman, and an 18-year-old woman were arrested.

Operation Blitz is a collaborative effort involving officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defense Force and The Bahamas Immigration Department.

Polls

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander's national address on the recent US indictment of Bahamians was....

  • Disappointing (88%)
  • Reassuring (12%)
Loading ... Loading ...

