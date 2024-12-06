Three arrested in firearm seizure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Friday 6th December, 2024, law enforcement officers from Operation Blitz arrested three (3) individuals following a firearm seizure on University Boulevard.

According to initial reports, sometime around 3:00 a.m., officers acting on information intercepted a white Korean-model vehicle with three (3) occupants. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a firearm. As a result, a 41-year-old male, a 21-year-old woman, and an 18-year-old woman were arrested.

Operation Blitz is a collaborative effort involving officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defense Force and The Bahamas Immigration Department.