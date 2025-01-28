Three American males arrested for firearm possession and violation of Fisheries Act

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Monday January 27, 2025, police in Grand Bahama have launched an investigation following the arrest of three (3) American men in Bottle Bay, West End.

Preliminary reports indicate that after 3:00 p.m., during a joint operation, officers took the men into custody for multiple breaches under the Fisheries Act.

Additionally, a firearm, a quantity of ammunition and a prohibited weapon were also confiscated.

The operation included the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defense Force, the Bahamas Customs Department, and the Department of Marine Resources, who are assisting with the ongoing investigation.