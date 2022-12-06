Thousands participate in the road race to 50

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Thousands of Bahamians around the country took to the streets on Saturday to participate in the official kick-off event kicking off the country’s Golden Jubilee Independence celebrations.

A wide cross-section of Bahamians and residents were joined by government officials during the #Roadto50 race, an event that hoped to inspire national unity leading up to the country’s 50th anniversary of independence next year.

Each island held individual routes for the race, while New Providence’s race started and ended at Clifford Park. Members of the public signed up as runners, walkers, and cyclists. Each participant received a commemorative 50th medal at the finish line.

At Clifford Park, a health village was created offering various attractions such as health screening and a pop-up market. participants were also treated to a concert featuring some of the best in Bahamian entertainment, and a Junkanoo rush-out at the end.