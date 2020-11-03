Thompson sworn back in as Minister of State for Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson was reinstated to his position today, after being sworn in by Governor-General Cornelius A. Smith.

Last month, the Cabinet Office announced that Thompson had resigned from both the Senate and Cabinet temporarily. Senator Dwight Sawyer was sworn in to act in his place.

The shuffle was done to facilitate the business of the Senate while Thompson, along with other Cabinet ministers remained in quarantine.

Public Works Minister Desmond Bannister tested positive for COVID-19 on October 21.

As a precautionary measure, all Cabinet ministers, including the prime minister, and staff who came into direct contact with the Bannister were required to self-quarantine.

Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest confirmed today that half of the Cabinet minister met in person, while the remaining half met virtually.