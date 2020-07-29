Thirty-two more cases for GB despite lockdown, five more in New Providence

Cases climb to 484

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Notwithstanding the two-week lockdown, cases on Grand Bahama continue to surge with another 32 cases confirmed today.

According to the Ministry of Health, an additional five cases were confirmed in New Providence.

These comprised of two women, ages 35 and 31; and five men, ages 38, 43, and 45.

Among these cases in Grand Bahama, were 12 men and 20 women.

The youngest case was a 14-year-old girl.

The remaining cases ranged from 17 to 63.

Fourteen cases were under the age of 30.

“Investigations are ongoing, and health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases,” the ministry said.

Of the 484 confirmed cases to date, there are 243 cases in Grand Bahama, 185 cases in New Providence, 21 in Bimini, nine in Moore’s Island, nine in Great Guana Cay, six in the Berry Islands, four in Cat Cay, three in Cat Island, three in Exuma and one in Abaco.

The lockdown in Grand Bahama will come to an end on August 7 at 5am.