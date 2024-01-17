Thirteen year old boy stabbed after allegedly refusing to join gang

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 13-year-old boy sustained serious injuries when he was reportedly stabbed in the upper abdomen after refusing to join a gang.

The incident took place in the Lewis Yard area of Grand Bahama after 5:30 pm on Tuesday. Preliminary reports indicate that the victim was walking in the Lewis Yard area when three men, known to him, approached and urged him to join a gang. Upon declining, one of the men produced a knife and stabbed him in the upper abdomen.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the scene, transporting the victim to the hospital. Upon examination by a doctor, his injuries were classified as critical. Investigations into the incident are currently underway.

In a national address on crime last Sunday night, Prime Minister Philip Davis pledged that the government would launch an aggressive crackdown on gangs and introduce stringent anti-gang legislation.