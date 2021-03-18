THE SHOW MUST GO ON: WHO/PAHO urge continued use of AstraZeneca vaccine in Americas based on assessments

“There are no indications as to AstraZeneca vaccine issues in our region”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — While there is an ongoing investigation into the use of two batches of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines in Europe, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has insisted on the continued use of the vaccine in the Americas.

Several European Union (EU) countries have suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine as a precaution after reports of some patients developing blood clots.

However, health experts have said there is no evidence the blood clots were related to the vaccine.

Responding to questions from journalists during the weekly PAHO press briefing, Deputy Director of the PAHO Health Emergencies Department Dr Sylvain Aldighieri said: “The World Advisory Committee on vaccine safety with WHO (the World Health Organization) is assessing the data that has been provided by the European Medical Association (EMA) in connection with two batches of the AstraZeneca vaccine that were manufactured and distributed in Europe.

“We are awaiting the final outcome of that assessment by EMA.”

Aldighieri assured that the two batches under review in Europe are not going to be distributed through COVAX in the Americas, given that the doses that were allocated to the COVAX mechanism in the region were produced in India and Korea.

He furthered that there have been no reports of any warning signs in connection with the safety of the vaccine in countries in the Americas where the vaccines have been used.

“There are no indications as to AstraZeneca vaccine issues in our region,” he said.

“For that reason, and taking into account that the benefits of the vaccine exceed the risks, WHO recommends continuing to use the AstraZeneca vaccine to address the COVID-19 pandemic as investigations are underway for the European cases.

“And we do not anticipate any impact on the distribution through the COVAX facility.”

The government received a donation of 20,000 Oxford AstraZeneca vaccines from India last week Wednesday.

The National COVID-19 Vaccine Consultative Committee began administering those doses on Sunday.

The Bahamas is expected to receive more than 30,000 doses of AstraZeneca through the COVAX Facility, to which the government made a $250,000 down payment, before the end of the month.

PAHO Director Dr Carissa F Etienne noted yesterday, however, that the facility hopes every country in the program will receive its first shipment before April 7.

Minister of Health Renward Wells has said The Bahamas will not suspend its vaccination program or the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.