The New Duff goes old-fashioned with traditional hot cross buns

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The New Duff is going into this Easter season with buns in the oven, as the company known for its modern twist on guava duff is taking on traditional hot cross buns.

Kendrick Delaney, CEO ad owner of The New Duff, said their hot cross buns are different due to their duff-based dough, which makes the buns softer and fluffier than your regular bread. Last year, the company welcomed pre-orders, but this year, Delaney and his team are welcoming all customers to walk into the store to claim their pan.