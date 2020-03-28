The NBA could land in The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Bahamas could become a landing spot for the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The league is looking to continue with its regular season once the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is under control, and according to reports made by ESPN, The Bahamas has been named as a potential landing spot.

On March 11th, the NBA suspended its season indefinitely after one if its players tested positive for the coronavirus.

The idea of a centralized location could be considered, according to the report on Friday.

This means teams would have a place to do everything under one roof — live, work out, eat and eventually play to restart the season.

ESPN also reported that the NBA is waiting to see what unfolds with pro basketball in China, which is further along the coronavirus curve than the United States by several weeks.

The Chinese Basketball Association went on hiatus in late January and a restart has been delayed into late April or early May. ESPN noted the league has considered putting teams in a controlled environment to start playing again.