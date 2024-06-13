The Fox Foundation, IL Cares Foundation and other stakeholders join govt for ‘Pools In Schools,’ groundbreaking

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Fox Foundation, Island Luck and other gaming operators joined the Ministry of Education Thursday morning for the official groundbreaking for a government led initiative to construct swimming pools in various schools within the public sector.

The overall aim is to construct eight swimming schools, according to education officials.

Prime Minster Philip Davis, Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martin, Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg, Founder and Co Founder of the Fox Foundation Adrian Fox and Adrianna Fox were in attendance.

Co Founder of the Fox Foundation Adrianna Fox said that the pools in schools initiative is not only aimed at providing students with key life skills of learning how to swim, but she said it will also provide them a chance to gain employment in the future; “whether it be in pool maintenance or as a lifeguard.”

Carlo Ramsey, Head of Brand Events Loyalty and Rewards at Island Luck said the partnership is an important one for the IL Cares Foundation as it seeks to make a positive long lasting impact on the lives of young Bahamian students.

He said that partnership is just another example of the IL Cares Foundation’s commitment to build and strengthen communities.