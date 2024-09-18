The Bahamas AIDS Foundation announces new President

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – After many years of committed service to the Bahamas AIDS Foundation, Camille Lady Barnett announced Wednesday morning that she is stepping down as President and revealed that, long standing board member, Arame Ford will now assume leadership of the civic organization.

Lady Barnett made the announcement at a press conference held at Commonwealth Brewery to announce the 28th Annual Red Ribbon Ball to be held on Saturday November 2, 2024 at the Atlantis, Paradise Island Resort.

The outgoing President admitted that it was time to hand over the reigns to a “younger generation.”