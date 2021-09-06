THAT’S ONLY ONE VOTE: FNM founding father disagrees with Ingraham’s endorsement of Sands for PM

Moore: I also want to see incumbent Iram Lewis and the other four FNM GB candidates win

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Free National Movement (FNM) founding father Maurice Moore yesterday expressed his support for Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, suggesting that he has done more for The Bahamas than any other prime minister.

Moore’s comments came after former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham endorsed Elizabeth incumbent Dr Duane Sands in his run for the seat at a constituency event on Saturday and expressed his hopes to see Sands as prime minister one day.

On Saturday, Ingraham said he was motivated to publicly support Sands’ campaign “because he’s a good man and I think he deserves to be elected”.

In an interview with Eyewitness News, Moore said he does not agree with Ingraham’s public support of Sands as prime minister, which he labeled as a “personal feeling”.

“I support the present leader of our country. He is the chosen leader of our party and it doesn’t make any sense, as far as I’m concerned, assenting anything that could be misunderstood,” he said.

“…Our leader of the FNM is Dr Minnis and all of the support that ought to be given at this time ought to be given to our leader…

“But to suggest [Dr Sands] to the public as possible leadership, [it’s] controversial, as far as I’m concerned. That’s Mr Ingraham’s personal opinion and he has one vote that’s all.”

Moore expressed confidence in Minnis’ ability to continue to lead the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the country needs a leader like Minnis at this time, particularly since the virus has overtaken the world.

“We need a man of knowledge and ability in the medical field and his recommendation and his decisions on what the country must take under the circumstances,” Moore added.

“So, I’m very happy that he is our prime minister and I hope and pray that he will be again because he has done more for The Bahamas than any other prime minister, including the former FNM prime ministers…

“I fully support him. I hope and pray that he is returned as the leader and winning sufficient seats that he is able to form the next government of The Bahamas.”

Moore also offered well wishes to all FNM candidates in the upcoming election, noting that he hopes at least 80 percent of them win and are successful in their constituency.

“I don’t wish to put any special congratulations or make any special recognition for any member other than the member who is running in my constituency in Central Grand Bahama (Iram Lewis),” he said.

“I would like him to win as much as I would like the other four members on Grand Bahama running.

“The former prime minister, he’s his own man; he can do what he feels and speak out how he feels about any person who’s been nominated and running, so I don’t question him in doing so… I wish Dr Sands would win as well.”