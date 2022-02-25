THAT’S A NO-NO: FNM rolls out new rules about public endorsements

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Free National Movement (FNM) has passed an amendment that states that a member is deemed to have resigned from the party if they publicly endorse a candidate of another party or run as an independent, according to Senator Michela Barnett-Ellis.

Speaking with reporters on day two of the party’s three-day-long convention last night, Barnett-Ellis said: “One of the amendments passed related to members of the party publicly endorsing a candidate for another party.

“If you publicly endorse a member or a candidate for another organization, you are deemed to have resigned from the party.”

She added: “If you want to come back to the FNM, we welcome you with open arms. The FNM started out being an open tent for all Bahamians. We also expressly said you are welcome to come back to the party.”

According to Barnett-Ellis, the party’s constitution already states that if a member runs as an independent or candidate for another party, they are deemed as having resigned from the FNM.

The amendment passed yesterday relates to an endorsement.

According to Barnett-Ellis, the party is also looking to strike the right balance between its senior membership and youth arm.

“As we increase the amount of senior people on the council, we also have to make sure we increase the participation of our young Torchbearers,” she said.

She added: “One of the things we have also done is increased the number of meritorious council members. Those are persons who are over 55 and have been members of the party for over 20 years.

“The cap is 100 and we have increased the cap [to] 200.”