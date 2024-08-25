TERMINATED: Mario Bannister has been terminated as Managing Director of Clifton Heritage Park

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Mario Bannister has been terminated from his position as Managing Director of the Clifton Heritage Park, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

OPM, via a brief statement released Sunday evening, stated, “This afternoon, Prime Minister Davis directed the immediate termination of Mr Mario Bannister from his position as Managing Director of Clifton Heritage.”

