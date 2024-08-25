TERMINATED: Mario Bannister has been terminated as Managing Director of Clifton Heritage Park

LocalAugust 25, 2024 at 6:40 pm Theo Sealy
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Mario Bannister has been terminated from his position as Managing Director of the Clifton Heritage Park, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

OPM, via a brief statement released Sunday evening, stated, “This afternoon, Prime Minister Davis directed the immediate termination of Mr Mario Bannister from his position as Managing Director of Clifton Heritage.”

About Theo Sealy

Theo Sealy is an award-winning journalist who serves as senior broadcast reporter and weekend TV news anchor at Eyewitness News. He has achieved several career milestones, including his work as a field contributor with CNN, his coverage of four consecutive general elections, his production of several docuseries and his Bahamas Press Club Awards win for “Best Television News Story” in 2018.

