Ten shelters opened on New Providence

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The National Emergency Management Agency has advised that 10 shelters are open on New Providence.

Those shelters include: Berea Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Baillou Hill Road South; Canon Neil E. Roach Hall at Holy Cross Anglican Church, Highbury Park; Hillview Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Tonique Williams Darling Highway; New Bethlehem Baptist Church, Independence Drive; New Providence Community Centre, Blake Road; Pilgrim Baptist Temple, St James Road; Remnant Tabernacle of Praise, Carmichael Road; Rev. Dr. O. A. Pratt Educational Building at St. John’s Native Baptist Church, August and Meeting Streets; and The Salvation Army, Mackey Street.

Epworth Hall at the Ebenezer Methodist Church on Shirley Street has been designated for the homeless and people with physical disabilities, according to the statement.