Ten more COVID-19 cases

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health officials have confirmed an additional 10 cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 326.

There are six new cases in New Providence, and four in Grand Bahama.

In New Providence, the new cases are two men aged 26 and 41; two men aged 49; and two women aged 31 and 46.

In Grand Bahama, the new cases include: three men aged 30, 42 and 56; and a 31-year-old woman.

As of today, there are 159 cases in Grand Bahama, 130 cases in New Providence, 21 cases in Bimini, four cases in Cat Cay, six cases in the Berry Islands, two cases in Cat Island, three cases in Moore’s Island, and one case in Great Guana Cay.

Ten patients have been hospitalized.

As of today, there were 222 active cases.

A total of 91 people have recovered from the virus.