Ten FNM MPS awaiting nod as party ratifies eight more incumbents

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Free National Movement (FNM) ratified eight more incumbent members of Parliament, the party announced last night.

According to a statement, FNM MPs Michael Pintard (Marco City), Frankie Campbell (Southern Shores), Iram Lewis (Central Grand Bahama), Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe (West Grand Bahama and Bimini), Reuben Rahming (Pinewood), Adrian Gibson (Long Island), Shanendon Cartwright (St Barnabas) and Ricky Mackey (North Eleuthera) have all secured a spot on the party’s ticket.

The latest ratifications bring the total up to 25.

“The Free National Movement has ratified eight incumbent candidates to help advance the party’s agenda, which at its core, will ensure the continued building of a better Bahamas,” read the statement.

It continued: “These public servants have demonstrated their love for country through their unwavering commitment to its advancement in their respective areas of work in government and their communities.

“They will be among those at the forefront with the leader of our party, the Most Honorable Dr Hubert Minnis, in promoting world-class education for future generations of Bahamians and revamping infrastructure to support additional industry and investment, which will ultimately lead to more new jobs and opportunities for Bahamians.

“This, coupled with challenging the status quo through transparency and accountability, as well as the diversification of our economy, are paramount to ensuring a better future for our country.

“Plans for diversification has already begun under the FNM, and this team will continue the work we have started.”

It added: “These are the leaders who can be trusted to take all Bahamians into a better, stronger Bahamas.”

The FNM said it is proud to ratify a “diverse mix of young leaders and trusted incumbents who continue to work tirelessly to create a prosperous future for the next general election”.

With the exception of two MPs who are not seeking renomination — East Grand Bahama MP Peter Turnquest and Central and South Abaco MP James Albury — ten more incumbents await the nod from the party.

These include Elizabeth MP Dr Duane Sands; Carmichael MP Desmond Bannister, a Cabinet minister; Fort Charlotte MP Mark Humes; Fox Hill MP Shonel Ferguson; Sea Breeze MP Lanisha Rolle; Pineridge MP Frederick McAlpine; North Andros and the Berry Islands MP Carlton Bowleg; and Central and South Eleuthera MP Hank Johnson.

Sands told Eyewitness News yesterday he was confident about his renomination, but said “let’s let this play out”.

Nassau Village MP Halson Moultrie resigned from the FNM this month.

Centreville MP Reece Chipman resigned from the FNM in late 2019 and remains independent.

Golden Isles MP Vaughn Miller resigned as an FNM in December 2019 and later joined the opposition Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

Six newcomers and 11 incumbents were among the FNM’s ratifications earlier this month.

Response

The FNM said the country must remain vigilant amid the ongoing pandemic, and asserted the government’s response has facilitated relatively low new infections, while enabling economic activity.

It attributed this to the leadership and work of “committed leaders” in the FNM, as well as collaborative efforts with and direction from healthcare professionals.