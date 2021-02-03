Templeton grant helps NGO provide new opportunities for young entrepreneurs

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Templeton Foundation’s $25,000 grant to local NGO the Bahamas Urban Youth Development Centre (BUYDC) is projected to provide new business opportunities for 18 aspiring entrepreneurs who recently graduated from the center after a four-week training programme.

BUYDC is one of the local NGOs certified and registered as non-profit organizations in accordance with the Non-Profit Organization Act, 2019, as a result of a collaboration between the Office of the Attorney General and two of its agencies, and the Department of Gender and Family Affairs of the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development.

As a result of the process, 580 of the 900 NGOs, faith-based organizations (FBO) and community-based organizations (CBO) that applied for status became certified, making them eligible for greater grant funding opportunities nationally and internationally.

The Templeton Foundation’s grant assists the mission of the BUYDC to empower young people through education, employment and health programmes that will enhance their lives, their families and their communities.

A total of about 25 students — people who were either victims of the monster Hurricane Dorian or those who lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic — initially enrolled into the programme, including 18 women and seven men. Of that number, seven have benefitted from employment opportunities as a result of their participation in the programme.

During a small and short ceremony that officials said followed pandemic safety protocols, Minister of Social Services Frankie Campbell said: “I thank the Templeton Foundation for their grant of $25,000 which made this training possible.

“I would also like to thank Mrs Moore (Prodesta Moore, BUYDC president and CEO) and your entire programme. I am happy that Director Higgs (Dr Jacinta Higgs, director of the Department of Gender and Family Affairs) saw value in your programme to recommend you for the grant.

“I want to challenge you to see beyond what is here today. I challenge you to see beyond the potential of what you can make just for yourselves. I want to challenge you to know that the economy of The Bahamas, that the social development of The Bahamas, is relying on the success of its entrepreneurs.”

The four-week course covered areas such as sewing, farming, agriculture, carpentry and soft skills training.

Part of the training for participants of the farming/agriculture portion centered on how to germinate seeds, which BUYDC officials said “is a profitable business venture”.

The grant provided by Templeton Foundation was able to fund all of the instruction, supplies and materials for the participants in addition to providing a weekly stipend to assist with transportation and meals.

Moore said: “We were fortunate, thanks to the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Development, for recommending our organization to receive the grant from the Templeton Foundation.

“Based on our past experiences and involvement in training, we were able to be recommended for this grant. It was a pretty significant amount and the students were very excited to participate in the training. They have learnt now how to generate some revenue.”