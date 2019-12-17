Tellis Bethel is still the Commodore, says Dames

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – There’s no official word yet on the future of Commodore Tellis Bethel as time winds down on his forced three-month leave of absence.

Bethel is slated to return to work in mid-January next year.

Yesterday, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames remained tightlipped on whether Bethel will return to the helm of the Royal Bahamas Defense Force.

Captain Dr Raymond King now serves as acting commander.

“I don’t intend to discuss that until we know where we’re at,” Dames said yesterday.

“I don’t think that’s fair to Commodore Bethel and his family and I don’t think that’s the way that a government ought to conduct its business.

When asked if Bethel has been fired, Dames added: “He has not been, he’s still the Commodore.”

In March, eight senior officers in the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) were sent on leave.

After taking eight months of accumulated vacation, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kendal Strachan was transferred to head security operations at the Department of Social Services.

Strachan has reportedly been assigned chief of security at the juvenile detention centers: Willie Mae Pratt Centre for Girls and Simpson Penn Centre for Boys.