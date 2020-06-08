Teen killed in Abaco traffic fatality

“Further reports are that the male along with a female were walking on SC Bootle Highway, when he was struck by a silver Honda Accord vehicle driven by a male who was traveling in a western direction on SC Bootle Highway,” read a police statement.

“The victim landed some eight feet in bushes from the impact and died on scene. The driver of the Honda Accord vehicle fled the scene but eventually returned. The vehicle sustained extensive damages.”

The statement added: “The driver is assisting police with this investigation. Officers from the Traffic Division will be assisting police in Abaco with this investigation.”