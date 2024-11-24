Teen boys reported missing in Andros now in police custody

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Two teen boys who were on the run after being reported missing last week on South Andros have been found hiding in an Airbnb.

Authorities confirmed to Eyewitness News that the teens are suspects in a string of armed robberies that have plagued the community.

Despite a missing persons report and a MARCO’s Alert being issued, the boys had been spotted at various locations but managed to elude police.

Their escape came to an end on Sunday, November 24, 2024, around 6:45 PM, when police, acting on a tip with the help of community members, searched the Johnson’s Bay settlement. The team located a beige-trimmed white Airbnb, where the teens were found in the first unit.

The boys were arrested and cautioned on charges of housebreaking, stealing, and receiving. They were then transported to the Kemp’s Bay Police Station for further investigations.

Authorities have not released additional details at this time as investigations are ongoing.