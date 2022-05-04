Teen arraigned for housebreaking and stealing

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 15-year-old boy was yesterday charged with breaking and entering a home and stealing just over $400 worth of goods with two other juveniles.

The teenager, whose name has been withheld, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt to face the charges.

He was charged with housebreaking, theft of two Vizio smart televisions worth a combined $408.98, and dishonesty in knowingly receiving goods that had been appropriated by a crime.

The charges stem from an alleged housebreaking on May 9 of a home on Dead Cay Alley in Mason’s Addition that belonged to Crystaline Carey.

The teenager, who appeared in court in his school uniform, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was remanded to the Simpson Penn Schools for Boys — a facility that houses juveniles on remand and at-risk youth.

The teen along with two other boys, aged 15 and 16, are expected to appear in the juvenile court on May 9 in relation to the charges.

Two of the accused did not appear in court yesterday.