Tech leaders back Kanoo innovation hub in elevating technology in The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamian app Kanoo Pays and its sister organization Kanoo Innovation Hub, in collaboration with tech leaders Lucy Guo and Kirk-Anthony Hamilton, showcased their commitment to advancing technology in the Caribbean at an event last week in The Bahamas.

According to a press release, the partnership underscores Kanoo’s dedication to positioning technology at the heart of economic growth in the region while providing Bahamians with access to global opportunities and meaningful careers in the sector.

Tech Beach Retreat’s 2024 two-day Roadshow took place on the 7th and 8th of Nassau. On day two, Kanoo and the Kanoo Innovation Hub hosted a free informational session on AI, investments, and technology. The event aimed to raise awareness and educate Bahamians on the significance of technology and the importance of embracing global advancements. Kanoo’s Chairman, Nicholas Rees, and Khalil Braithwaite, CEO of Kanoo Innovation Hub, were featured speakers.

Mr. Rees shared insights on ‘The Future of AI and Data Analytics in Business,’ while Khalil Braithwaite spoke on a panel themed ‘Building a Scalable, Investable Enterprise.’

Miami-based Lucy Guo, CEO of Web3 platform Passes, joined Mr. Rees and Mr. Braithwaite at the UKTP-sponsored event. She delivered a keynote speech on the ‘Unlocking Technology For Business Success’ panel, commenting on cutting-edge strategies to propel businesses to new heights.

Jamaican entrepreneur Kirk-Anthony Hamilton, organizer of Tech Beach Retreat, commented on a successful event, stating: “Our roadshow in Nassau was a resounding success, and we’re thankful to our partners at Kanoo, who welcomed us to the island with open arms and made the event extremely productive and effective.”

He highlighted the collaboration with Fusion Superplex, the UKTP, and the International Trade Center. He expressed his excitement about bringing TBR’s extensive resources, including relationships with tech giants like Google and Amazon, to The Bahamas.

Banking and tourism are essential industries in The Bahamas. Still, with AI’s potential contribution to the global economy of up to $15.7 trillion by 2030, the country benefits significantly from diversifying its economy by embracing AI and technology to open up new opportunities beyond its traditional industries.

Khalil Braithwaite, CEO of Kanoo Innovation Hub, emphasized the importance of forums like TBR, stating: “Enhancing the Caribbean and its appeal through technology is crucial for the next phase of our shared narrative. Collaborators such as Tech Beach Retreat, who grasp this concept, are vital in developing the talents of both current and future entrepreneurs. Today’s roadshow represented our initial successful effort to foster a regional dialogue that promises long-term advantages for The Bahamas.”