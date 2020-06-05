Teachers on alert over national exams

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamas Union of Teachers president Belinda Wilson advised members last night that schools are still on track to close for summer break in two weeks.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced that national exams, including BJCs and BGCSEs will now be held on July 13.

Wilson acknowledged concerns over the new date in a voice note to members, adding the union will respond after more information is given during the budget debate.

“Please be advised the prime minister stated that examinations are going to be held July 13, 2020,” Wilson said.

“He also said the minister of education will address the matter in parliament.”

She continued: “All I want to say to you this evening as your president, is that school closes for teachers for the summer break on Friday June 19, 2020, and it closes for students on Friday, June 12.

“School closes on June 19, 2020 for teachers. So July 13 you will be on your summer break. I will address this matter further after minister makes his contribution in Parliament.”

Wilson added: “For now enjoy labor day enjoy the weekend. enjoy next week and the week after and then enjoy your summer break which you are entitled too.”