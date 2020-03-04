Taxicab fears over Royal Caribbean’s Paradise Island bid

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Bahamas Taxicab Union (BTU) is now voicing its concern over Royal Caribbean’s planned Paradise Island breach destination.

BTU president Wesley Ferguson questioned the potential impact on taxi drivers and vendors operating in the downtown district, during an interview with Eyewitness News.

“For Royal Caribbean to purchase a parcel of land,” Ferguson said.

“I don’t know what their plans are. I would like to know how those persons are going to get to and from the beach. I sincerely hope they don’t plan some sort of private shuttle or ferry.

“I am concerned about that. They need to say what their plans as it relates to that.”

He said: “Taxi drivers are already struggling on the dock trying to make ends meet given the competition by the tour operators who are already getting the lion share of the business.”

Ferguson said he shares the sentiments and concerns of Treasure Bahamas general manager Leon Griffin, who noted the development could impact business for downtown merchants who rely on the cruise passengers.

“There are vendors on Prince George Dock who depend on those cruise visitors,” Ferguson said.

“We are concerned about them also. I urge Royal Caribbean and the government to be transparent about this issue.”

Royal Caribbean has applied to lease around ten acres of on Paradise Island’s western end, which it will combine with its other property acquisitions to create a destination that will cater to its Nassau cruise passengers.