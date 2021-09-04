TAKING FLIGHT: Berry Islands get new airline service

Twice weekly flights between Ft Lauderdale and Berry Islands

BERRY ISLANDS, BAHAMAS — Within weeks of launching its inaugural flights between Nassau and Fort Lauderdale on Cessna Caravan EX planes, Tropic Ocean Airways has hit another milestone. On Thursday, September 2, the airline relaunched weekly scheduled service between Fort Lauderdale and Great Harbour Cay in the Berry Islands.

Flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays, with additional Sunday flights being added by November.

Great Harbour Cay has long been a beloved destination for second and third homeowners, many of whom also have residences in South Florida. These flights will offer turnkey solutions to travelers who are looking for swift and expedited boarding and arrival experiences.

Rob Ceravolo, Tropic Ocean Airways CEO, noted: “We are thrilled to resume the regular service to Great Harbour Cay and will continue to add flights as travel rebounds.

“We are so thankful to have had the support of the island since 2015 when we first launched scheduled flights, and look forward to working with the community to add additional lift.”

The Fort Lauderdale to Great Harbour Cay route will be serviced aboard Cessna Caravan EX planes, accommodating up to eight passengers.

Travelers only need to arrive 45 minutes prior to departure time, accompanied with the appropriate documentation for international arrival.

One-way rates start at $330, inclusive of taxes and landing fees; and airborne travel times are just over one hour.

As demand continues to grow, Tropic Ocean Airways plans to add additional airlift to support tourism and international travel needs.

For more info, visit flytropic.com.