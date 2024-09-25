‘T-Wash’ Shanty Town demolition pending

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – One month has passed since officials from the Ministry of Works distributed demolition notices to residents in an unregulated community known as “T-Wash,” in southern New Providence; however, Works and Family Island Affairs Minister Clay Sweeting assured reporters on Wednesday morning that “demolition will begin any day now.”

He shared that his ministry’s demolition task force is still locked in meetings; but warned residents in that unregulated community that the multi-agency effort to demolish unregulated structures will be rolled out and further cautioned those who have been given notices to vacate those structures, to do so immediately.

Officials are encouraging persons to follow the proper protocols such as leasing, renting and buying instead of building unregulated communities.