Sweetings Cay Home Project receives $250,000 donation for Dorian survivors

Lyford Cay Club Charitable Trust launches fundraising campaign to support Rotary project for Grand Bahama Hurricane Dorian survivors

SWEETINGS CAY, GRAND BAHAMA — The Lyford Cay Club Charitable Trust joined the Rotary Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Committee and the TK Foundation to expand the Sweetings Cay Home Project that will rebuild homes and reunite displaced families in Sweetings Cay, Grand Bahama.

Lyford Cay Club Charitable Trust Director Katherine Elza said: “We are offering $250,000 and challenging our network to match that amount and go beyond.

“Most of Sweetings Cay was rendered uninhabitable after Hurricane Dorian, and 14 months later, many of the families are still living in tents or the rubble of their condemned homes. This is a remote community that we cannot forget.

“Rotary is a reputable partner, and we are joining them and the TK Foundation to expand the reach of the project in the community. Our donation will immediately allow Rotary to build additional homes.”

Due to its geographic location, approximately 6.8 miles off the eastern tip of Grand Bahama, it has been a challenge for government institutions and NGOs to assist the small fishing community on Sweetings Cay. Many residents have tried to repair and rebuild their homes, but with the loss of livelihoods, most do not have the resources.

Bruno Roberts, director, Lyford Cay Club Charitable Trust, said: “The Lyford Cay Club Charitable Trust continues to look for opportunities to make a meaningful impact, especially where gaps exist. With our contribution, along with the TK Foundation and the additional donations, the project can reach more residents and leave an even greater impact.”

James Sarles of the Rotary GB Disaster Relief Committee said: “This is a team effort; we rely on all of our donors and volunteers, and the Sweetings Cay Home Project is a shining example of what we can do when we pool our resources and invest in each other.”

To donate to the project, contact bbunch@lyfordcay.com or 1-242-362-4271.