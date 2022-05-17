Sweeting looking to push local poultry production

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting said the government is looking to increase poultry production in The Bahamas to lower the country’s exorbitant import bill.

Currently, the country’s food import bill is pegged around $1 billion.

“Poultry is one of those ways where we think that we can do that,” said Sweeting.

“Jamaica has done an excellent job in the poultry industry and now Guyana is one that is following suit. We are trying to look at some quick wins for The Bahamas. In the 90s, poultry was a contributing factor to the sector especially in Eleuthera, where we had a chicken farm in the 70s. Egg production as well as broilers are ways that we are looking at making dents in agricultural food imports and hopefully these will be quick wins where we can get persons involved.”

Sweeting noted that there are a number of islands where poultry farming is popular, such as in Abaco where Abaco Big Bird has made significant gains.

He added that the Davis administration is looking for ways to enhance poultry farming through incentives.

“My view and vision is to encourage and enhance and to get a proper policy decision with the government where we can encourage farmers in this sector. I feel that we as a country and as a ministry can help enhance the sector whether it be by concessions or other avenues,” Sweeting said.

“We have spoken to companies like Jamaican Broilers and we are supposed to meet with Caribbean Broilers where they can help us to help Bahamians who want to get involved in the sector and who are now wanting to expand. We have spoken with Abaco Big Bird as to how we, as a government, can support them. For the most part, it is supporting the farmers where we have lacked over the last few decades.”

Sweeting said that currently the ministry is looking to hire extension officers to provide more certifications for farmers.

“We are going to bring on technical persons like extension officers who can help give farming expertise and train professionals to help facilitate where they have gaps for production,” Sweeting said.

“We do have a health and safety department in the Department of Agriculture called Bahamas Agricultural Health and Safe Authority and the same with fisheries. Bahamians – even though they want to buy local – they want to buy something that is safe to eat. We are looking to structure that so that farmers have certifications nationally and internationally so that if we wanted to export, we can. We spoke to farmers who want to be brought up to standards and want to know what the standard is.”

Sweeting said that the Ministry is also continuing to work with the Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) to continue to enhance feed mills around The Bahamas.

“In order for poultry or any livestock to be successful, proper feed is a concern so we are still working with BAIC who has carriage over the feed mill to put together a proper plan so that sooner or later persons who want to get involved in that part of the sector will not have the concern of whether or not they can purchase feed. Feed is the backbone of our industry and we are hoping that in a few months, we will have that ironed out as well,” he said.

This week, Sweeting met with several poultry farmers, where he acknowledged that poultry production is considered costly.

However, he said the production of poultry can assist greatly in strengthening the economy.

“I do understand that poultry production would be a little more costly to farmers than importing. But when you look at creating opportunities and creating jobs and encouraging youth and women to get involved in the sector, we as a government must find ways to assist farmers,” Sweeting said.

“It can be really lucrative. One farmer I spoke to is selling eggs at $3 a carton and the food stores are selling them at $6. We just have to get persons involved and really sell the idea of poultry production.”