Suspicious death on Chub Cay

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police have launched an investigation after a woman was found dead at a residence on Chub Cay in the Berry Islands.

According to reports, the woman’s body was discovered shortly after 2pm.

“Police officers were called to a residence on Chub Cay, where the body of an unconscious female was discovered,” read a police report.

“Medical personal visited the scene where the female was pronounced dead. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.”

“Investigations are ongoing,” it added

