Suspects arrested for firearm possession in Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Grand Bahama arrested a 30-year-old male and a 14-year-old teen boy on Saturday, September 28, 2024, after confiscating a high-powered firearm.

According to reports, shortly before 8:00 p.m., officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit arrested the males while conducting inquiries in the area of Fortune Bay Drive Beach after they observed them emerging from nearby bushes with a bag. The officers detained the males and searched the bag, discovering the weapon inside, leading to their arrest.

Investigations are ongoing by the Anti-Gang & Firearms Investigation Task Force.