Suspected COVID-19 patient lands in Exuma, airlifted to NP

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A Panamanian man suspected to have COVID-19 was allowed to disembark a cargo ship in Exuma, and has been airlifted to New Providence, Eyewitness News can confirm.

When contacted, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Delon Brennen said officials still had very little information on the matter.

However, a high-level source confirmed the cargo ship from Turks and Caicos had requested to land in Exuma due to a medical emergency.

No other passenger disembarked the vessel, Eyewitness News understands.

According to the source, the suspected case only had contact with medical professionals.

The Bahamas remains in a state of emergency with 9pm to 5am curfew.

As of today, the number of cases stood at 104 for the fourth consecutive day.

There have only been four cases in the last three weeks.

Of the total, there were 82 confirmed cases on New Providence, eight on Grand Bahama, 13 on Bimini, and one in Cat Cay.

Two additional cases have recovered, taking the number of active cases to 19 and recovered cases to 74.