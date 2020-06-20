Suspected case tests negative for COVID-19

The Ministry of Health confirmed the 33-year-old man’s results in a press statement today.

The patient entered the country on a cargo ship from Turks and Caicos. The vessel had reportedly requested to land in Exuma due to a medical emergency.

As of today, the number of cases stood at 104 for the sixth consecutive day.

The last COVID-19 case reported in New Providence was on June 14.

There have only been four cases in the last three weeks.

Of the total, there were 82 confirmed cases on New Providence, eight on Grand Bahama, 13 on Bimini, and one in Cat Cay.