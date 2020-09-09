Suspected case of COVID-19 at Columbus Primary School

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Health is investigating a suspected case of COVID-19 among a staff member at Columbus Primary School, Eyewitness News can confirm.

When contacted, Director of Education Marcellus Taylor said education officials were advised this morning of the suspected case at the school and are following all protocols.

He said: “We informed both the Ministry of Health and the [Department] of Environmental Health and both groups have been in touch with the school personnel.

“In terms of the Ministry of Health personnel, they went there at 10.30am and they [met] with the staff and engaged in a question and answer period and all of that.

“They collected all of the information they require so in the event contact tracing is necessary they will be able to do that.”

Teachers and other staff reported to schools on Monday.

However, students will not return until public schools open on October 5.

Bahamas Union of Teachers President Belinda Wilson advised members of the suspected case in a voice note to teachers, obtained by Eyewitness News.

She said the union had not been provided with the COVID-19 protocols for schools and the procedures that should be adopted when a case of the virus is suspected on campus.

“We’ll continue to monitor the situation closely,” she said.

“The area vice president for New Providence, he is liaising with the shop steward and the principal and her administration team and I am going to say again to teachers, your safety comes first. Please be safe and follow all of the safety protocols.”

Wilson said the union will continue to ensure all stakeholders know what to do in circumstances of a suspected or confirmed case.